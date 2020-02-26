Few residents voice concerns

LAURINBURG — Tuesday night’s annual Citizen Input Session allowed the eight residents who came out to speak with the City Council on their concerns about the city.

Each year the Laurinburg City Council hosts the input session before beginning budget discussions to hear what residents want to see changed or worked on in the city — typically ranging from beautification to infrastructure issues.

This year the main topics were about the North Fire Station, abandoned houses, electric bills, street paving and stormwater issues. While all the issues will be placed on the list for Council to talk about in upcoming budget workshops, the Council was able to talk to the residents about some things that are already in progress.

“Cape Fear Engineering is coming back at our March council meetings and we’ve helped them identify seven high-priority areas,” said City Manager Charles Nichols. “They’re gearing up to bring back to Council (and say) here are your problems, here’s your solution and here’s the cost associated with it.

“There are issues and we’ve known we’re going to have to do some buy-end or get some easements done aren’t on right-away locations where we can do the work,” he added.

Councilwoman Mary Evans added that the Council has been talking about the issues almost every meeting and invited those who voiced concerns over the issue to come back to the March meeting to hear what the findings are.

Nichols also addressed the issue of the fire station on the north side of town, telling the residents that the Council has found a location on Aberdeen Highway and have received funding.

“We’ve had a Phase One done on it through the economic development and now we’re going out to find a design-build firm that can give us some solid numbers on that,” Nichols said. “We still have to go through the FEMA process, but we’ve secured $1.25 million of GoldenLEAF funds to do that.

“I think that’s an extremely high priority for everybody, but we have to, unfortunately, get through this last hurdle or two with FEMA,” he added.

Nichols also said FEMA representatives have said the city is weeks away from a final approval before it can begin to move forward with the station, which will not use any property tax to build it.

Mayor Jim Willis was appreciative of the eight residents who attended and was happy with how the event went overall.

“I think it’s a reflection of how well things are going for the city that we didn’t have an angry mob here tonight,” Willis said. “And we had some very informed and concerned citizens expressing legitimate issues and I’m convinced council will address them.”

