LAURINBURG — Boy Scout Troop 420, sponsored by the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, embarked on a chilly but important lesson-learning and merit-badge-earning weekend campout recently in the Sandhills.

The outing centered not only around camping, but was also a controlled-burn exercise that earned several scouts a Forestry Merit Badge.

One of the first challenges experienced by the group was to awaken Saturday morning to 23-degree weather — but all managed to overcome Mother Nature and begin the exercise.

The troop leaders for the weekend included Sam Fulton, David Harling and Walker McCoy. Volunteers who assisted during the weekend included John Martin, Gray Martin and Clay Creed.

