LAURINBURG — A Pembroke woman was arrested following a stabbing that occurred at a Laurinburg apartment.

Kyla Hunt, 25, of Saint Anna Road in Pembroke, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury. She was jailed without bail due to the charges being domestic-related.

According to the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded at around 11:51 p.m. on Monday to an apartment on the 700 block of Asheville Street in Laurinburg in reference to a stabbing. Police say that upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, 50-year-old Sherman Smith of East Vance Street. Smith had sustained a stab wound to the abdomen and multiple lacerations to the chest and shoulder.

The suspect, who was still on scene, was apprehended and identified as Hunt, according to the LPD.

Police say an investigation revealed that Smith and Hunt engaged in a verbal argument and Hunt produced a knife and stabbed Smith in the abdomen. Smith also sustained lacerations to the chest and shoulder. Smith was transferred to an out-of-town medical facility for further treatment in stable condition.