Nacho Mamma’s Popcorn will be a buzzer-beating three-pointer

Y’all live in the Carolinas, so you surely know what is right around the corner: March Madness. So it’s a good time to start experimenting with those tasty treats that will be set out on that opening weekend when family and friends come to watch basketball.

This recipe for Nacho Mamma’s Popcorn won’t require a second thought. You make it, they will enjoy it!

***

Ingredients …

2 tablespoons oil

1/2 cup popcorn kernels

1/3 cup nutritional yeast

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper sauce, divided

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

3 tablespoons butter sea salt

***

Directions …

Place oil in large, heavy-bottomed pot (with a lid). Add about 3 popcorn kernels

Heat over medium-high heat until a kernel pops. Add remaining popcorn; cover

Once corn begins to pop, shake pot constantly over heat.

When popping slows, remove pot from heat and transfer popcorn to a large bowl

Place nutritional yeast and garlic powder in small bowl. Slowly add 1/2 teaspoon of the cayenne pepper sauce, a few drops at a time, stirring with fork to blend it very well

Melt butter and mix in remaining ½ teaspoon of cayenne pepper sauce. Pour mixture over popcorn, and toss

Sprinkle nutritional yeast mixture over popcorn and toss to distribute evenly

Add salt to taste. If you like an even hotter and spicier taste, sprinkle on a dried cayenne pepper spice blend to taste

Serve immediately or store in an airtight container.

Yield: 10 cups

For more popcorn recipes, go online to www.popcorn.org.