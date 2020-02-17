LAURINBURG — It’s time to start getting those taste buds warmed up and ready for the annual Taste of the Town fundraiser for the Scotland County Literacy Council.

The event will be held Thursday, March 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, located at 600 W. Church St. in downtown Laurinburg. The theme for the evening will be “Mardi Gras!”

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Lana Richards, executive director of the organization. “The money we raise from this will help buy new programs and cover day-to-day expenses.

“It also gives us an opportunity to share with the community and let them know what we do,” she added.

The highlight of the evening will be a variety of food from numerous local vendors and restaurants — but, according to Richards, the fundraiser will also feature live jazz music by Third Power To Da Sun, a 50-50 raffle, door prizes and much more.

Tickets will be $20 per person or $30 for two.

For information or tickets, visit Quick Copy, Living Water Christian Book Store, Harley’s or Art By Design. The entry deadline for vendors is Feb. 26.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or cvincent@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.