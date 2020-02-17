ON THE RED CARPET

LAURINBURG — Scotland Place Senior Center was full of finely dressed seniors on Saturday for the second annual Red Carpet Affair.

This year the event was in memory of Shirley McLeod, who had worked for Scotland County Parks and Recreation and passed away last March. To continue her legacy, Senior Programs Coordinator Tammy Jacobs came up with the idea for a Senior of the Year Award to honor one deserving senior.

“By us beginning to have this award — and we can go forward with it every year — it keeps her memory alive,” Jacobs said. “She was such a hard worker and an asset to parks and recreation. We love her and we miss her and we’re glad we’re able to honor her memory.”

Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Graham presented the award to Walter Brown Sr., saying how he has always has a smile on his face and is continuously volunteering.

“This person I cannot say enough about,” Graham said. “This person, happiness just oozes off him. We all have bad days and I’m not exaggerating when I tell you I’ve never seen this person not smiling.”

Brown was emotional about receiving the award and spoke on how he always keeps a smile on his face because someone is always going through something worse.

“I get emotional because, in 2014, I almost died,” Brown said. “That’s what pushed me and motivated me to do things. We all are servants but we don’t realize it. We’re all blessed that God would choose us and I’d tell anyone while you have the chance to live your life to the fullest.”

Around 190 people attended the event and were able to enjoy a DJ, dinner and door prizes. Jacobs said that last year she was unsure if the event would happen again but was thrilled for it to be such a large success in its second year.

“I’m ecstatic, we’re going to need a bigger venue,” Jacobs said.”It’s an honor and pleasure to have an event like this for our senior citizens at a great cost and we definitely couldn’t do it without our sponsors it wouldn’t even be possible.”

Sponsors for the event include Mickey’s Tax Service, Paul’s Recapping Co., Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium, Nic’s Properties, Inc., Purcell Funeral Home, Poole Automotive, Smithfield’s, Scotland Drug, Vineyard of Life, Earl’s Electrical Heating & Air Conditioning, Bayada Home Health Care, Carolina Hearts Home Care, Scotland Regional Hospice and Richard Boles Funeral Service.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

Walter Brown Sr. given the1st Senior of the Year Awardthat honors Shirley McLeod