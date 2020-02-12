Phishing scam hitting Scotland County

LAURINBURG — A phishing scheme has been coming to the mailboxes of those in Scotland County, and it even had law enforcement believing it was real.

Since mid-January, dozens of Scotland County residents have made their way to the Laurinburg Police Department and Scotland County Sheriff’s Office to report fraud after receiving a letter from American Express in the mail.

According to Capt. Mikey Woods with the Sheriff’s Office, the letter stated that an account had been opened in their name and to contact law enforcement if the receiver had not opened the account. While the letter was exactly the same as what American Express sends out, there was one difference — instead of the 800-number for American Express, the number was one for a landline in another country.

“The letter itself is the scam and the number on it goes to a landline in Nigeria,” Woods said. “Speaking with American Express, they told me that they would contact the account holder first on the phone before even sending a letter. We just want people to know not to call that number.”

The Sheriff’s Office had around 20 reports from across the county, with more still coming in, while the police department saw six people file the reports. According to Lt. Jeremy White with the police department, the letter states that if you believe it to be a fraud, take it to law enforcement.

“When you call, that’s when they get your identifiable information — but everyone we’ve had has brought it straight in,” White said. “Unless you call the number, it’s just a piece of mail, so there isn’t any harm.”

The Sheriff’s Office and police department want to warn residents to not call the number on the letter, but if someone has called, they should contact either department.

For information, contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211 and reach the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

Local law enforcement warns of American Express scam