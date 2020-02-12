Celebrating women’s suffrage with skit, dinner

LAURINBURG — With 2020 marking the 100th anniversary of Congress passing women’s right to vote, a local Women History Committee is planning a skit to celebrate women’s suffrage.

Essie Davis, chairperson for the committee, said the seven-member group is close to finalizing the plans.

“This is an important anniversary, so we want to do something big for it,” she said. “And we hope the community will support this by coming out.”

On Thursday, March 26, at 6 p.m., the group will present a Women History program with the theme of “Valiant Women of the Vote” at the Storytelling & Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg. As part of the evening’s plans, the group will present a skit titled “Women Who Fought for the Vote” that will feature the historic words of Susan B. Anthony, Ida B. Wells, Lucy Stone, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Abigail Adams and Alice Paul.

The evening, which will be free and open to the public, will include the recognition of a local woman for her accomplishments in the community, as well as music by Ze’Tanya Bostic, a dinner and time for fellowship.

According to Mary Evans, a Laurinburg city councilwoman and member of the committee, the underlying efforts this year are to get women interested in running for office.

“It’s a good time for this,” she said. “We want to see more women get on the ballot — and we’re seeing that happening.”

The Women History Committee is also hoping to get sponsors and donations for the March 26 event. Anyone interested can contact Davis at 910-361-0172 for information.

