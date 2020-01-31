WHO WILL WIN THE BIG PRIZE?

LAURINBURG — The Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to win Super Bowl 54.

That’s what the sportsbooks say — but what are people in Scotland County saying?

The Chiefs opened as 1.5-point favorites over the San Francisco 49ers. They were also -120 moneyline favorites.

In the past 10 Super Bowls, the point-spread favorite has emerged victorious just three times. The underdogs won five straight titles between 2012 and 2016. Last year’s champion, the New England Patriots, defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 after entering the game as 2.5-point favorites.

The year’s game pits Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes against 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Mahomes led the Chiefs past the Houston Texans 51-31 in the divisional round before ousting the Tennessee Titans 35-24 in the AFC championship game. The 49ers started their playoff run with a 27-10 win over the Vikings in the divisional round, and they punched their ticket to the Super Bowl by defeating the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC championship game.

Scotland High football coach Richard Bailey is picking the Chiefs to win, 24-21.

“I like Kansas City in a close game,” Bailey said. “I think it will be lower scoring than people think.”

The over/under for total points is hovering around 54.5 points.

“But I like Mahomes to make enough plays late to win,” Bailey added. “Also would like to see (Chiefs coach) Andy Reid get a Super Bowl win.”

St. Andrews University football coach David Harper also thinks the score will be 24-21, but in favor of the 49ers.

“Usually the team with the best defensive line wins,” Harper said.

Harper said the 49ers should do a good job of keeping the Chiefs offense off of the field. When Mahomes and the Chiefs have the ball, Harper believes the 49ers defensive front seven will get the job done.

Justin McNickle, sports director at WLNC, is picking the Chiefs to win, 31-17.

“Usually the team with the better coach and the better quarterback wins this game, and the Chiefs have both in Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes,” McNickle said. “The Chiefs offense has been rolling and their defense will be good enough.”

Super Bowl 54 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. It will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, home of the Miami Dolphins. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the game’s always-popular halftime show.

And, as always, commercials will be a big attraction.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_SBlogo.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Justin.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Andrews.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Bailey-mug.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_SBmain.jpg

Local prognosticators choose the Kansas City Chiefs, 2-1

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.