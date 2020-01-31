Corona Virus being watched closely

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department wants everyone to remember that washing their hands is extremely important, not only due to the Corona Virus but the flu and other germs as well.

“Please, please remember to wash your hands and remember all around personal hygiene to help not only yourself from contacting the disease but to protect others from what you may be carrying around,” said Sanquis Graham, a public health educator at the Health Department.

The Corona Virus was first seen in China, but the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is currently watching the spread due to concerns that it may reach the United States — and one report of someone with the virus came out of Chicago on Friday.

According to WCNC, on Jan. 23 a person arrived at Raleigh-Durham Airport that had recently visited the city in China where the virus was said to have originated. The patients name was not given however it was stated that they presented with mild respiratory symptoms and is currently in good condition and being cared for at Duke University Hospital, according to officials. It has not yet been confirmed as to whether it is the Corona Virus or not.

The Health Department is currently following the directives of the CDC. At this time there are no special precautions being taken. Residents are urged to be cautious and remember that the flu should not be taken lightly either. The department offers several different health related services, with flu testing being one of them.

“It is important for people to remember that if they are feeling ill or presenting even mild flu like symptoms to be tested immediately, said Graham. “Many people don’t know that we operate on a sliding scale which means we can go by their income and we also have billing options for those that may need it. We also accept medicaid.”

The Health Department is located in the same building as Social Services at 1405 West Blvd.

“It’s important for the residents in the community to know that they can come here for flu testing,” said Graham. “We can have them in and out a lot quicker than some doctor offices because we do not have as long of waiting due to less patients at a time.”

Health officials say the Corona Virus is highly contagious. It is important to remember that, even though residents may have not been out of the country themselves, no one can be certain of whom they may come in contact with.

“No one can know where the person standing in line beside them has been or where their loved ones have been,” said Graham. “And don’t forget, we live close to Fort Bragg, who’s to say that none of those men and women haven’t been in contact with the virus at some point. Again remember wash your hands, its the best defence against this virus and other illnesses that you may come in contact with.”

