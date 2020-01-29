CONCORD — A Laurinburg man has been arrested on a list of charges in connection to a break-in last year.

According to Laurinburg Police Lt. Jeremy White, Montazoes Revels, 28, of Ashley Drive was arrested Tuesday in Concord for a break-in, larceny of motor vehicle and assault that happened on South Caledonia Road on April 20.

Revels was charged on warrants for assault on a female and misdemeanor larceny, along with charges of felony breaking and entering, second-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation and assault on a child under 12.

In April, Revels allegedly forced his way into the residence of a 27-year-old female, argued with her and damaged items in her home before assaulting her. He also forcibly took the child out of her arms, putting the 1-year-old in its crib uninjured before beginning the assault. The victim tried to leave as he assaulted her, but was unable to — which gave him the kidnapping charge.

After the assault, he reportedly stole the victim’s car, which was later recovered on Pitt Street. The victim had been taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital to be treated for her injuries at the time.

Revels received a $100,000 bond and will be transported back to Scotland County to stand trial.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at kgandee@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_REVELS-MONTAZOES-LAKEEM-05-14-91.jpg