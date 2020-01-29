BOE warned about fund balance

Hargrave Hargrave

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education got a warning this week from its auditor about using its general fund due to significant use during the recent budget year.

The board met as a committee and heard the audit results from Dale Smith of Anderson, Smith & Wike PLLC out of Rockingham. Smith explained the budget was in violation of state law, because the use of the general fund is supposed to be in a budget ordinance and the board exceeded the appropriated amount by $361, 507.

“Talking through these violations with Ms. Harrison, she indicated they’re mostly hurricane-related repairs that were paid for out of the general fund but not included in the budget,” Smith said. “There were also some account reconciliation issues that were not resolved until year-end and some of these contributed to the account violations.”

Smith also encouraged the board to start looking at the fund balance, since, if the district continues spending it, it could go from the stable level it’s currently at to a critical level.

“Fund balance has decreased $1.9 million over the past three years,” Smith said. “The board has budgeted to spend $659,000 in the current 2019-20 year — this amount of fund balance that you use leaves the district with a fund balance of approximately $1.2 million.”

Smith encouraged the board to begin thinking about balancing its future budgets without using the general fund to build it back up. While schools do not have to maintain a certain level of general fund balance like cities and counties do, Smith explained that those entities have to keep at least 8% of the general fund balance. He explained that, at the end of the school district’s current budget year, the general fund balance will be around 7%.

“We’ve always known that you don’t want to operate your budget and have to continue to spend out of fund balance to balance your budget,” Superintendent Ron Hargrave told the media. “So we need to look at some ways to not spend fund balance in the coming years.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

Issue caused by necessary post-hurricane repairs