Revels turns himself in to police

LAURINBURG — After two days saddled with various outstanding warrants for his arrest, including for the assault of a Scotland County Schools bus driver, Kenneth Latrell Revels turned himself in to police on Friday morning.

According to police Lt. Jeremy White, the 46-year-old was given a $20,000 bond for the charges of breaking and entering, trespassing and assault on a school employee — all the other charges, such as assault on a female, assault in the presence of a minor and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill were domestic, so he did not received a bond.

Revels was wanted in connection to the assault on a Scotland County bus driver, which happened on Tuesday morning when Revels followed a student onto the bus during its morning route and began assaulting the driver with his fists.

He proceeded to beat her until she fell onto the floor of the bus and continued to assault her, all while she managed to keep her foot on the break so the bus didn’t move. There were about 13 elementary and primary school students on the bus at the time.

Revels then fled on foot and was identified through the surveillance footage on the bus and through the victim, with whom he had a prior dating relationship with.

No children on the bus were harmed during the incident and a call to parents about it was made by Scotland County Schools officials.

The warrants were shared on the Laurinburg Police Department’s Facebook page, where an account claiming to be Revels was seen commenting. That post has since been deleted.

