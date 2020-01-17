Prof. Dubya creates a free class

W. Curt Vincent Editor W. Curt Vincent Editor

There simply can’t be enough education when it comes to speaking and writing correctly. As the WLNC “Language Lab: Grammar for Grownups” promotes, it’s an effort in “helping you sound as intelligent as you actually are.”

While the weekly “Language Lab” does a fantabulous job telling us how to use words correctly and how to put sentences together understandably, I’d like to create my own version here — with a twist.

Starting today, I — hereinafter referred to as Prof. Dubya — will be offering a weekly class that will last about six weeks and train folks — hereinafter known as students — in the fine art of becoming a newspaper journalist. There will be well-thought-out tidbits and discussions that will sharpen the skills needed to begin the journey toward a Pulitzer Prize — or at least the chance for a North Carolina Press Association award. OK, maybe just an attawaytogo from Prof. Dubya.

So why don’t we get started?

The following information was gleaned from years of extensive training that cost the professor several dollars along the way — but Prof. Dubya is prepared to give it to students free. However, feel free to send the professor something along the lines of free food. That always helps when it comes time for final grades.

Anyway, here is the first journalism lesson, which will be a list of important tidbits that can easily be inserted into any dinner-party conversation …

— Important tidbit No. 1: The word stewardesses is the longest word typed with only the left hand. BUT! Never use the word in a story, because they are now considered flight attendants.

— Important tidbit No. 2: The sentence “The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog” uses every letter in the English language. Cool, huh?

— Important tidbit No. 3: The name of all the continents end with the same letter they start with (a bonus geography tidbit … you’re welcome).

— Important tidbit No. 4: The word lethologica describes the state of not being able to remember the word you want — which happens A LOT in a newsroom and is why a thesaurus is so handy.

— Important tidbit No. 5: The word typewriter is the longest word that can be typed using the letters on only one row of the keyboard. But just try to FIND one of these dinosaurs in a newspaper office nowadays!

— Important tidbit No. 6: Leonardo Da Vinci, who NEVER traveled on the Titanic, invented the scissors you used to cut up this newspaper for use in the bird cage (a bonus art tidbit … you’re welcome, again).

— Important tidbit No. 7: The sentence “I am” is the shortest complete sentence in the English language — and has NO PLACE in anything you will write for the newspaper. You might be wondering if I am serious? I am.

— Important tidbit No. 8: The longest word in the English language is 1,909 letters long and refers to a distinct part of DNA (a bonus science tidbit, sort of).

— Imp0rtant tidbit No. 9: No word in the English language rhymes with month, purple or orange — in case you write poetry.

— Final important tidbit: In the words of our now departed spring 2019 intern, Jessica Horne … “Journalism rocks!”

Oh, there may be a quiz later.

W. Curt (Prof.) Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]