Riggins islaid to rest

LAURINBURG — Scotland County recently lost a civic leader with the passing of William “Bill” Riggins on Jan. 8. He was laid to rest Sunday at Hillside Memorial Park in Laurinburg.

Riggins was a 63-year Mason, a 60-year Shriner, reaching the highest possible designation of 33rd Degree, and was a founding member of the Laurinburg Optimist Club.

Over the years, he served Scotland County through operating the Scotland Inn, serving on the Scotland Health Care System board and helped begin a food bank 12 years ago at St. John’s United Methodist Church.

“He always tried to give back to the community,” said his son, Ron Riggins. “Whether it was through money, his experience or his wisdom he was always trying to help.”

Ron added his father worked hard to serve the community, including help with the Veteran’s Garden at Legion Park on Atkinson Street.

“He always found a way to give back and was always trying to help this community,” Ron said.

In 2019, Bill was awarded the Dunbar-McCoy Quality Of Life Award from the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, which is presented to a Scotland County resident who is an “unsung hero.” He was also presented with his 60-year award from the Masonic Lodge.

“He is, without doubt, the finest example of Masonry, who lives by the creed, ‘Make a Good Man Better’ through service for all,” Paul Tate told The Exchange when Bill was presented the award.

Bear Hughes, secretary of the Laurinburg Optimist Club, said that Bill was a kind spirit and he was happy to have gotten to know him.

“My story with him began when I first moved to Laurinburg — we moved into Deerfield and the house was across from him and Sarah,” Hughes said. “He was very welcoming and a very genuine and kind person. While he didn’t invite me to join Optimist, when I did he was always very supportive.”

As Hughes grew into leadership positions with the Laurinburg Optimist Club, he said that Bill was always a kind voice who was willing to embrace the change and ideas coming from the younger members.

“He taught us all how to age gracefully,” Hughes said. “I never once saw him lose his temper or raise his voice, he was just a kind spirit … he was just one of my favorite people and he’s going to be very missed.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_IMG_2275-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_BRiggins.jpg