Lighting up the night

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Fire Department unofficially closed out the Christmas season and began the new year on Friday with what has become one of the community’s favorite traditions.

Shortly after dark enveloped the area around Legion Park, a single spark set the piled trees on fire and send embers flying into the sky.

“I love this fire, I try to make it every year,” said Antoiletter Martin. “I like pulling up and seeing the fire.”

The firefighters prepared clothes hangers, bagged marshmallows and prepared to meet some of the people they serve and protect.

“This event benefits citizens in several different ways — it takes the hassle away from them having to haul the trees off and it removes the fire hazard from their homes and the street,” said Fire Chief Jordan McQueen. “It also brings everyone together to interact with the city of Laurinburg fire Department.”

It was a sight to behold for anyone of any age, however, entertainment was not the only purpose. The men and women of Laurinburg hoped to demonstrate why it is important to water live trees and discard them when they begin to dry.

Children gazed in amazement and anticipation as the torch was brought to the pile of once soft and bright green branches of fresh Christmas trees that were discarded after their purpose had been fulfilled.

“It looks like a castle,” said 5-year-old Elle Locklear.

Chief Jordan McQueen has been a fire fighter with Laurinburg fire department for many years but this was his first Christmas tree burn as chief.

“I am honored to be able to head up the Christmas tree burn for the citizens of Laurinburg,” said McQueen.

This event is one of many that the Laurinburg Fire Department will be hosting throughout the year.

“A few events we have to look forward to are National Night Out and our fire safety event in October that we try to put on every year,” McQueen said. “Also, I would like the citizens to remember that they are always welcome to stop by the fire department for tours of the station, see the fire trucks, or just meet the fire fighters.”

He also stated that they are still a permanent car-seat checking point at the Laurinburg Fire Station.

