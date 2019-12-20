A few changes are on the way for Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve

COMING CHRISTMAS EVE COMING CHRISTMAS EVE

LAURINBURG — After weeks of anticipation, Christmas is now less than 100 hours away. That also means some important things for your local newspaper.

“It all kicks off Tuesday with our annual Letters to Santa section,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of The Laurinburg Exchange. “You’ll enjoy reading these little nuggets of humor and hopes.”

Those letters were scheduled to be published Friday, then Saturday and finally on Tuesday.

“They just kept coming, so we kept pushing it back to accommodate them,” Vincent said. “So the children will know, Santa has already seen their letters.”

Things will really change on Christmas Eve, affecting the newspaper’s Tuesday and Wednesday editions. In fact, there will only be one.

On Tuesday, The Exchange will publish a combined Tuesday/Wednesday edition that will include all of the things readers are used to seeing in the two editions — all bundled into one newspaper that will be delivered to homes and available in area racks on Tuesday.

“Obviously, there is no mail delivery on Christmas day, so that’s what created the need to combine the two editions into one,” Vincent said. “We’ll be doing the very same thing the following week for New Year’s Day.”

Those two combined newspapers — delivered on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve — will each include something important.

For Christmas Eve, on the front page, The Exchange will present an in-depth interview with Santa Claus, who stopped by the newspaper office recently to talk about his preparation for his Christmas deliveries, how he gets it done and much more.

On New Year’s Eve, the newsroom staff and sports desk will present the annual “Best of …” stories for 2019 on the front page, which will give a subjective and capsule look at the top stories from Scotland County in both news and sports.

“Just so our visitors to The Exchange office will know, we will be closed on Christmas day and New Year’s day,” Vincent said. “But the office will be open both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve during regular business hours.”

The day after Christmas, The Exchange will feature a front-page story with photos combining the efforts of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and Laurinburg Police Department’s annual “Shop With a Cop” events.

COMING CHRISTMAS EVE https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_74305684_2652787198076415_1677772645686312960_n.jpg COMING CHRISTMAS EVE

Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve paperswill combine for Tuesday, Wednesday