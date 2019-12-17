Adams, Rainer and Willis sworn in

LAURINBURG — Two new members of the Laurinburg City Council were sworn in on Tuesday, along with an incumbent.

New mayor Jim Willis, new District 1 Councilman Don Rainer and re-elected District 2 councilwoman Mary Jo Adams were all sworn in by Judge Craig Ellis in an organizational meeting in the city council chambers.

“Mary Jo, Don and I spent a lot of time together over the past few months on the campaign trail, and it was an interesting and enlightening experience,” Willis said. “But that’s over with now and it’s a new phase, now we are governing … I’m sure we’re going to get some good things done.

“I can tell you for one we’re going to do it in a transparent way and an honest way,” he added.

After the council members took their new seats, the next order of business was to elect a mayor pro tem. Rainer nominated Mary Evans for the position and, with no other nominations, it was a unanimous decision. She takes the place of Adams, who held the post the past two years.

“I am so honored,” Evans said. “I’m looking forward to working with the board and doing whatever will be best for those in the community … I’m looking forward to all of the great things that are coming to Laurinburg from this city council.”

Adams added that she is looking forward to working with the new council and Rainer added that he is happy to finally be sworn in and get to work with the council.

In November, Willis won the seat against fellow challengers J.D. Willis, Paul Tate and Frank Evans with 1,135 votes. Rainer beat out incumbent Curtis Leak and challenger Reginald Korrie McNair with 423 votes.

Adams re-took her seat with 1,148 of the votes, beating out challengers Nicole Williams-Gibbs and former Laurinburg Mayor Matthew Block.

