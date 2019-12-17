Pratt explains changes at Register of Deeds Office to Rotary Club

W. Curt Vincent | The Exchange Register of Deeds L. Paige Pratt spoke to the Rotary Club on Tuesday. W. Curt Vincent | The Exchange Register of Deeds L. Paige Pratt spoke to the Rotary Club on Tuesday.

LAURINBURG — L. Paige Pratt used to have a running joke within the Register of Deeds Office that they could never have enough paper to record all the things they needed to.

That’s not a problem anymore.

Pratt visited the Rotary Club on Tuesday to talk about all the changes that have taken place recently, most of which includes records being stored and made available to the public electrically.

“Most of our records have gone electronic,” he said. “Things like deeds to homes, land, births, marriages and more.”

Pratt, a Scotland High graduate with a law degree who took over as register of deeds in 2015, said he never knew someone could be born and not have a birth certificate — “but it happens,” he said.

“If that does happen, the person would need to be able to prove their birth date … they can’t just say ‘well, I’m here,’” Pratt said. “In that case, we’d need to check things like early school records.”

Pratt told the Rotarians that Scotland County’s earliest birth record is of Margaret Lee Brown in November 1814 and the county’s earliest birth to take place and recorded is of Esther Stewart on Jan. 9, 1900.

One of the records in the Register of Deeds Office that Pratt said would never go paperless is that of grave removals.

“We have nine pages filled with grave removals from the expansion if I-74,” he said.

Pratt added that there are scams out there where people are asked for $86 in order to get a property deed sent.

“We’d never do that — and even if someone needed that, it wouldn’t cost anywhere near $86,” he said.

Even going electronic has become easier recently.

Pratt said much of the records filed electronically used to be on a pair of 10-year-old computers in the office’s break room.

“Now we’ve gone to a cloud service … on a server farm in Ohio,” he explained. “So it’s much more secure now.”

Pratt went on to talk about having birth registration records quickly available at the office, as well as how the office’s website is available to the public to request vital records off-site by computer.

“Deeds of trust, plats and maps are all online now,” he added.

In the near future, the Register of Deeds Office will move into the Covington Street Administration Office, something that is expected to take place in March.

“This will be far more efficient for residents, creating better customer service,” Pratt said. “It should also be a cost-saving to the county in some ways.”

Plans to move office in March 2020