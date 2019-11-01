Insect Armageddon: Think before you spray

Shannon R. Newton Extension agent Shannon R. Newton Extension agent

No one loves a mosquito, tick or roach, but what about other insects? We are reaching a critical tipping point in our environment with the continual use of insecticides to control all types of insects. I never really thought much about it until this summer when many flowering plants at work, home and while on vacation did not have many insects on them and in some cases any pollinators. Also, a friend of mine commented that everyone in his neighborhood was spraying to kill everything creeping, crawling and flying. It may be an exaggeration, but something is happening to our insect population. Let’s look at the benefit of insects and why we need them, rather than why we need to eliminate them.

Why we need insects

— All different kinds of insects pollinate a lot of plants, including many we need for food. When you go to the grocery store, look at the vast variety of fruits and vegetables, imagine what it would be like with many of these missing from the grocery store shelf.

— Many insects feed on or parasitize pests and keep populations of these pests in check. These are called beneficial insects. The most common we are familiar with is the lady bug beetle, often call the Lady Bug. Lady bug beetles eat aphids and other insects, keeping the detrimental insects in minimized.

— Insect are primary decomposers which means they recycle into soil a variety of plant and animal waste, dead plant material and other decaying organic matter.

— Insects are important food for many larger animals like bird and reptiles.

— Insects are organisms and beings in their own right. They are going about their job in the ecosystem and deserve to exist without being killed just because some people find them to be a nuisance. Determine at what level you can live with insects in your outdoor environment. For example, fire ants are a terrible problem, but are native ants are beneficial to the ecosystem.

What you can do

— Plant native plants in your yard, including trees, shrubs and perennials, you can make a difference. This flyer from NC State is called Landscaping for wildlife with Native Plants: https://content.ces.ncsu.edu/show_ep3_pdf/1562940949/23548/

— Minimize turf area. By planting trees, shrubs and perennials, you are increasing the diversity of our environment. Turf is good, but too much is what is called a monoculture and does not support our ecosystem. Consider naturalized areas on the sides of your lawn or other areas, not only will it support insects but other things such as birds and butterflies.

— Compost leaves and yard waste as a mulch for your flowers, shrubs and trees. Flyer on backyard composting: https://content.ces.ncsu.edu/show_ep3_pdf/1562941199/22094/

— Why are you spraying? Think about why you are spraying for insects. No one wants ticks, fleas, fire ants, mosquitos and roaches, but what about the other insects? NCSU Extension Gardener Handbook Chapter on Insects: https://content.ces.ncsu.edu/extension-gardener-handbook/4-insects

— Time your spraying for insects to avoid peak times pollinators and other insects are out and about. Try to spray after 6pm or even later, most pollinators are away from flowers at this time.

— Use less toxic insecticides. There are quite a few ways to control insects that are less toxic. See this article from Clemson University: https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/less-toxic-insecticides/

— Know about beneficial insects verses insects that can damage your plant material or are invasive. Information from Colorado State University on beneficial insects: https://extension.colostate.edu/topic-areas/insects/beneficial-insects-and-other-arthropods-5-550/ · Read this article on insect decline: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/11/27/magazine/insect-apocalypse.html

Shannon R. Newton is the area Extension agent for agriculture-horticulture in Hoke and Scotland counties.