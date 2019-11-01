Local store pays fine for overcharging

RALEIGH — A location in Scotland County was recently fined by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division because of excessive price-scanner errors.

“The price on the shelf and the price at the register should match,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Stores have a responsibility to make sure their pricing is accurate, and most stores pass inspection. Ones with errors face fines until they come into compliance.”

The location in Scotland County was reported as Advance Auto Parts, located at 1216 S. Main St. in Laurinburg. The store has paid $375 in penalties after an initial inspection in July found a 12% error rate based on six overcharges in a 50-item lot. A second inspection in August found a 2.33% error rate based on seven overcharges in a 300-item lot.

The store will be re-inspected at a later date.

The NCDACS conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register. If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection at a later date. Undercharges are also reported, but do not count against a store.

Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to re-inspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2% or less error rate. Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails a re-inspection.

Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter, can call the Standards Division at 919-707-3225.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_SteveTroxler.jpg