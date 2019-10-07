Wagram board loses a sitting member

Gorham Gorham

WAGRAM — The Wagram Town Council and community suffered a loss on Friday when Council member Bernice Gorham passed away at the Reid Heart Center of Moore Memorial Hospital in Pinehurst.

Gorham spent 12 years as a member of the Wagram Town Council, as well as 35 years as an educator with Scotland County Schools. She was educated in Scotland County and graduated with a dual degree in library sciences and home economics from NC Central University in Durham.

Gorham leaves behind her husband of nearly 59 years, the Rev. Johnie W. Gorham, pastor at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Raeford; a daughter, La Vonda Gorham Kinloch of the Charlotte area; and two grandchildren, Mikayla, 25, of Maryland and Weslee, 18, of the Charlotte area.

“I think mom would want to be remembered for her caring heart, courageous spirit and her compassion for others,” Kinloch said.

“She was the real definition of a caring person,” her husband said. “She cared for Wagram, her family and her church.”

Gorham was involved with her church, spending 47 years as its first lady and dedicated to the youth and education. She was also a long-time member of the Order of Eastern Star.

“Mrs. Gorham was a trendsetter, loving and nurturing spirit and an advocate for education,” said the Rev. Darrel “BJ” Gibson. “I have served as her pastor for the last 14 years and her spirit of love, support and community has been a blessing. In our community, she has been the epitome of class and grace.”

A visitation is planned Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Shady Grove MBC that will include an Order of Eastern Star ceremony at 6 p.m.

Funeral services, under the direction of Purcell Funeral Home of Laurinburg, will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church in Wagram with the Rev. Gibson presiding.

