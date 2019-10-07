Scotland Manufacturing exceeds zinc limits at airport site

LAURINBURG — Officials at Laurinburg-Maxton Airport announced on Monday that one of its industrial users was in “significant noncompliance” with federal and state pre-treatment regulations.

According to JoAnn Gentry, executive director of the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport Commission, Scotland Manufacturing exceeded its permit limit for zinc during the third quarter of the year.

However, a second sample was taken on Sept. 26 and the company was found to be in compliance.

“No adverse effects were observed to the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport wastewater treatment plant,” Gentry stated in a press release.

The information was released publicly in accordance with federal and state regulations.