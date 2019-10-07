Marching band return home as grand champions

SPIVEY’S CORNER — The Scotland High School marching band put together a near-flawless performance on Saturday during its second competition of the year, this one at Midway High School, and came away as grand champions.

“Our Pride of Scotland County marching band continues to work extremely hard,” band director Britton Goodwin told WLNC. “We had an outstanding performance (on Saturday).”

Competing in the largest Class 5A division, the Fighting Scots’ band earned third place for percussion, third place for color guard, second place for drum major, second place for music performance, first place for marching and first place for general effect.

Scotland High’s overall score gave the marching band first place in its division and overall among the 22 bands competing to capture the grand champion award.

“We’re extremely excited about that,” Goodwin said.

The Fighting Scots’ marching band will participate in its third competition of the year when it travels to Clayton High School on Saturday.

Before that, the band will perform for the home crowd at Pate Stadium on Friday night during the Sandhills Athletic Conference football game between Scotland High (6-0, 2-0) and Hoke County (5-1, 2-0). The band will perform its co0mpetition show during halftime.

The marching band will also host a competition at Pate Stadium on Nov. 2.

