Locals honored with annual Highlander Awards

LAURINBURG — As hundreds gathered at the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church on Friday morning to kick off their volunteer efforts, some were honored for doing their part to help Scotland County’s image.

Individuals and businesses were recognized as the Highlander Award winners to open the United Way’s annual Day of Caring. The Highlander Award is a program of the GREEN Team of the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce where residents and businesses are nominated by the public, then selected by an awards committee who judged on criteria of landscaping, environmental concern, pollution control and more.

“The purpose of the Highlander awards is to encourage beautification in Scotland County and make it sustainable for future generations,” said Director for the Chamber of Commerce Chris English. “It’s a true blessing to be able to recognize these individuals who take so much pride in their properties.”

For the town of Wagram, the Deercroft Home Owners Association was given the award with Chair Robert Brown accepting the award.

“I’ve been given the high honor of being able to create landscape art with the Deercroft homeowners,” Brown said. “It’s one of the more enjoyable things in my life.”

One of the two Laurinburg winners was Jackie Butler, who was unaware she was winning the award when she received it. She was nominated by her husband Phil, who said that she deserved recognition even if she didn’t want it.

“She does a lot of work out there, college kids and people come out there and she works hard to keep it clean,” Phil said. “She cuts the neighbors ditch because she couldn’t stand it… I don’t have to do the work if she does it but I also don’t meet her criteria.”

According to GREEN Team Chair Walker McCoy said that while the chamber enjoys being able to give out the awards they’re hoping to get more nominations.

“We never get enough nominations,” McCoy said. “We’d love to have more participation and more nominations… It’s nice to see people take pride in their property and take pride in their business, every little bit helps to make Scotland County and Laurinburg better.”

The other winners of the Highlander Awards were:

— James Barber, Laurinburg resident

— The McKenzie Brothers: Jerry, Steve and Mickey, Gibson residents

— Ronnie Gibson, Laurel Hill resident

— Burger King, Commercial Business

— Scotland Regional Hospice, Non-Profit Organization

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Out of the seven winners, three were able to attend the United Way Day of Caring breakfast to receive their awards. From left to right are GREEN Team Chair Walker McCoy, Deercroft Home Owners Association Chair Robert Brown, Laurinburg winner Jackie Butler, Director of Public Relations at Scotland Regional Hospice Deon Cranford and Director for the Chamber of Commerce Chris English.

Highlander Awards presentedduring Day of Caring breakfast