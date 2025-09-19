LAURINBURG — We’re back again with your week three fantasy football breakdown. For any newcomers, this is a weekly breakdown for fantasy owners looking to make a splash throughout the NFL season.

Top three quarterbacks

Dak Prescott on the road versus the Chicago Bears

After what might have been the NFL’s game of the year last week against the Giants, Dak Prescott enters week three brimming with confidence. He leads the NFL in third-down conversions, while the Bears’ defense is surrendering a league-high 39.5 points per game. Prescott is a must-start this Sunday.

Lamar Jackson at home versus the Detroit Lions

Once again, we are all in on Lamar Jackson; he is the perfect quarterback for any fantasy team. His dual-threat ability is vital to the Ravens’ offense. Baltimore is ranked number 11 in total offense. Jackson is a must-start on Monday.

Jared Goff on the road versus the Baltimore Ravens

We are in for an offensive shootout. Jared Goff erupted last week against the Bears for 52 points, and now Monday Night Football features two of the league’s top-15 offenses. The Lions rank fourth in passing and fifth in total offense. Goff is a must-start on Monday.

Top three running backs

Saquon Barkley at home versus the Los Angeles Rams

Has anyone been watching the Eagles? They are finding ways to win; the tush push seems to be unstoppable and Saquon Barkley has had a high workload in Philadelphia’s offense. The Eagles play a Rams defense that ranks 17th against the run. Barkley is a must-start this Sunday.

Travis Etienne Jr. at home versus the Houston Texans

The Jaguars lead the NFL in rushing, and Travis Etienne Jr. ranks third in the league. This week, Jacksonville faces the Texans, who rank 22nd against the run. Etienne. is a must-start this Sunday.

Jonathan Taylor on the road versus the Tennessee Titans

Before Thursday’s match-up, Jonathan Taylor led the NFL in rushing. The Colts are the third-ranked rushing offense in the league. This week, he will be facing a Titans defense ranked 29th in rushing. Taylor is a must-start this Sunday.

Top three wide receivers

Puka Nacua on the road versus the Philadelphia Eagles

We’re switching it up this week. Puka Nacua has quietly racked up 221 receiving yards, ranking him among the NFL’s top five. With Davante Adams on the other side, the Rams boast a two-headed monster at wide receiver. Under Sean McVay’s play calling, Nacua is a must-start this Sunday.

A.J. Brown at home versus the Los Angeles Rams

I’m expecting a bounce-back week from A.J. Brown. So far this season, he has just six catches for 35 yards, which is well below his usual production. Last year, when Brown played against the Rams, he had six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. Brown is a must-start this Sunday.

Mike Evans at home versus the New York Jets

Mike Evans has been Mr. Consistent since he was drafted, serving as the Buccaneers’ top receiver year after year. He once again leads the teams in targets, receptions and receiving yards this year. He now draws a favorable match-up against the Jets’ 23rd-ranked defense. Evans is a must-start this Sunday.

Top three tight ends

Kyle Pitts on the road versus the Carolina Panthers

The Panthers’ defense has allowed opposing teams’ tight ends to play really well. In week one, Carolina allowed Jacksonville’s tight end Brenton Strange to look like a superstar in the receiving and rushing game. The next week, Carolina allowed Arizona’s Trey McBride to have six catches for 78 yards. Kyle Pitts is a must-start this Sunday.

Travis Kelce on the road versus the New York Giants

This is the week everything rides for the Chiefs. A 0-3 start would spell trouble, but with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, Kansas City can’t be counted out. Travis Kelce hasn’t had the best start to the season, yet against the league’s last-ranked defense in the Giants. Kelce is a must-start this Sunday.

Tyler Warren on the road versus the Tennessee Titans

The Colts’ first-round pick has the third-highest target share among NFL tight ends, quickly becoming a safety blanket for quarterback Daniel Jones. The league’s top-ranked offense is squaring off against the Titans’ 27th-ranked defense. Tyler Warren is a must-start this Sunday.

Top three defenses

Atlanta Falcons on the road versus the Carolina Panthers

We’ve reached the point where it doesn’t matter who’s up against the Carolina Panthers — you can start anyone. The Panthers have the 22nd-ranked total offense in the NFL. Atlanta is coming off a dominant victory versus the Minnesota Vikings, where the Falcons’ defense broke out. Atlanta is now the second-ranked total defense in the NFL. The Falcons’ defense is a must-start this Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars at home versus the Houston Texans

Jacksonville is surprisingly leading the NFL in defensive turnovers, tallying six turnovers in two weeks, while ranking 10th in total defense. This week, the Jaguars have a chance to end the Houston Texans’ season. As for C.J. Stroud and Houston’s offense. They haven’t looked good. The Jaguars’ defense is a must-start this Sunday.

Green Bay Packers on the road versus the Cleveland Browns

Ever since acquiring All-Pro Micah Parsons, Green Bay’s defense has looked unstoppable. Don’t let last week’s performance against Washington fool you; they shut down the Commanders’ offense. In their season opener, the Packers dominated the Lions so badly that people wondered if the Lions missed Ben Johnson, only for the Lions to score 50 on Chicago and Ben Johnson the next week. This week, the Packers face a Cleveland Browns offense with Joe Flacco under center. The Packers’ defense is a must-start this Sunday.

