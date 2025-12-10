Freshman Amaria Bostick (3) looks to make a move against Richmond on Dec. 9, 2025. Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

<p>Freshman Nevaeh Lewis (10) prepares to take a shot against Richmond on Dec. 9, 2025. </p> <p>Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange</p>

<p>Sophomore Dere’yanna Vanderhall (4) pushes the ball up the floor against Richmond on Dec. 9, 2025. </p> <p>Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange</p>

<p>Junior Addison Ratley (10) leads the fast break against Richmond on Dec. 9, 2025. </p> <p>Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange</p>

LAURINBURG —The Lady Scots basketball team dropped its fourth straight game on Tuesday, falling to the Richmond Raiders 64-9. Here are photos from the game.