Home News Lady Scots stay winless in 64-9 loss to Richmond News Lady Scots stay winless in 64-9 loss to Richmond Travis Petty Jr Sports Editor - December 10, 2025 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Travis Petty Jr Sports Editor Freshman Amaria Bostick (3) looks to make a move against Richmond on Dec. 9, 2025. Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange Freshman Nevaeh Lewis (10) prepares to take a shot against Richmond on Dec. 9, 2025. Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange Sophomore Dere’yanna Vanderhall (4) pushes the ball up the floor against Richmond on Dec. 9, 2025. Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange Junior Addison Ratley (10) leads the fast break against Richmond on Dec. 9, 2025. Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange ❮ ❯ LAURINBURG —The Lady Scots basketball team dropped its fourth straight game on Tuesday, falling to the Richmond Raiders 64-9. Here are photos from the game. View Comments Laurinburg clear sky enter location 2.1 ° C 2.7 ° 0.2 ° 93 % 3.1kmh 0 % Thu 9 ° Fri 12 ° Sat 15 ° Sun 11 ° Mon 3 °