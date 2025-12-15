LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots football team will be without a key member of its coaching staff. Offensive Coordinator Matt Quinn was announced as the new head coach for Averett University on Dec.14.

“Averett University is a special place with great people and tremendous potential,” Quinn said. “I’m blessed to have the opportunity to lead this program and I am excited to build a team that our players, alumni and university can be proud of. My family and I are excited to join the Averett family.”

In his first year as coordinator, Quinn helped the Scots average 328.3 total yards and 35.8 points per game, the most since 2023 and developed one of the conference’s most explosive offenses.

“Excited for Matt Quinn to get this opportunity,” Scotland head coach Richard Bailey said. “He was a great asset to our program and will be hard to replace. We wish him nothing but the best.”

