Coach Mary K.Ollis smiles warmly during a recent reunion with members of the 1968 and 1970 Scotland High School girls’ basketball teams, celebrating more than 50 years of memories.

LAURINBURG —They say the good times never end. After more than 50 years of being apart, the Class of 1968 and 1970 Scotland High School ladies’ basketball teams gathered together to reminisce on the good times alongside their legendary coach, Mary K. Ollis.

Janet Bartell Reid organized the event and was a 1968 varsity girls’ basketball team member. She was overcome with emotion when she learned her former coach, Mary K. Ollis, was still living in Laurinburg.

“We haven’t been together since we played our last games in 1968,” Reid said. “When I came to Scotia Village, I found out that Coach [Mary K. Ollis] was living here. I started to plan this event together so she could see the team she put together all those years ago.”

Scotland High School made its debut in the 1968 season. The Scots girls’ varsity basketball team finished with a 13-3 record, going 7-1 in the conference and 6-2 in non-conference games. The Lady Scots would lose in the second round of the tournament to Rockingham.

The event started with a shared meal where former players caught up and laughed about the past. As one put it, “I remember the bus rides, something I would never forget.” Afterward, a slideshow was prepared featuring photos from their high school days on the basketball team. As a closing tribute, former players took turns at the podium to share their fondest memories of Coach Ollis.

The impact of Coach Ollis on this team was undeniable, as players traveled from all over to spend time with their former coach. Their words resonated deeply with those in attendance.

“Coach K is the main attraction,” Reid said. “It’s amazing; it’s been a pleasure to see everyone has gone on with their life. So much has happened in these 57 years that we’ve been apart. It’s great to get back together and touch base with everyone.”

Coach Ollis was touched, couldn’t contain her smile and shared some heartfelt words for her team.

“Those times bring back sweet memories,” Ollis said, smiling. “Times I will never forget, you guys will always be my girls.”

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at tpetty@cmpapers.com or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on X @T_PettySports.