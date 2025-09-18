Sophomore Dakota Locklear (10) maneuvers past a South View defender. Locklear had an impressive performance, scoring two goals in the match

LAURINBURG — After weeks riding high on victories, the Fighting Scots soccer team felt the sting of defeat Wednesday, suffering a heartbreaking 4-3 loss to the South View Tigers in the closing moments, their second home loss this season.

It was a game defined by mistakes, poor time management and slow starts — miscues that often lead to painful losses.

“South View brought their game,” head coach Jeremy White said after the loss. “They didn’t play better than us, but they wanted this game more than we did.”

For a young team that has seemingly turned the corner, the Scots now carry a target on their back. Slow starts have been a consistent issue for the team this season, with second-half surges often rescuing them. However, against South View, that trend did not hold.

“We’re our own worst enemy; we like to chastise each other when things are not going our way,” White said. “Teams know now they’re going to double-team Nathan Ward and make others beat them, and we have to figure out who that other guy is.”

Scotland never held the lead during the match, trailing 2-1 at halftime. However, the Scots fought back in the second half, first tying the game at 2-2 and then again at 3-3 with just 2:44 left.

Sophomore Dakota Locklear netted two goals, while senior Ryan Locklear added another goal.

With their six-game streak ended, the Scots fall to 7-3 with 13 games remaining. The Scots will look to rebound on the road against Gray’s Creek on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at tpetty@cmpapers.com or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on X @T_PettySports.