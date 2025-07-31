PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina will host its Third Annual Gala on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. This year’s event, themed “Protecting Our Past, Moving Toward Our Future,” will be held at a new location — the Shahbain Farms and Event Center in Raeford — and will feature a new caterer.

The gala serves as a cornerstone event for the Lumbee Tribe, bringing together tribal members, leaders, national advocates and sponsors in support of the tribe’s ongoing efforts to achieve full federal recognition. The event highlights the Lumbee people’s vibrant cultural heritage and resilience while raising critical awareness and support for a cause that will impact future generations.

Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery emphasized the importance of the annual event.

“Each year, our collective voices grow stronger as we continue to advocate for recognition, acknowledgment and the full benefits that come with it,” Lowery said.

This year’s gala will include both a silent and live auction, giving attendees the opportunity to bid on authentic, Lumbee-made pieces. Auction items will include handcrafted jewelry, handwoven baskets and pottery that reflect the cultural identity and stories of the Lumbee people. These one-of-a-kind items showcase the craftsmanship of Lumbee artisans while also providing meaningful ways for supporters to contribute to the tribe’s mission.

Speaker of the Lumbee Tribal Council Alex Baker said the gala will be a night of celebration, unity and pride.

“The 2025 Lumbee Recognition Gala promises to be a dazzling evening, grounded in purpose and powered by heritage,” Baker said. “It’s a tribute to our past, a celebration of our present and a rallying call for our future as we continue our united push for full federal recognition. We invite all tribal members and Lumbee-owned businesses to join us for this night of splendor — not just for the glitz, but for the greater journey it represents. As we dance, dine and lift each other up, we also honor the incredible resilience of our ancestors, whose sacrifices paved the road to where we stand today.”

Individual tickets are $125, plus a $3.75 processing fee. Online ticket sales will remain open through July 31, 2025, and are available at www.lumbeetribe.com/tribal-gala-2025.

Businesses, organizations and individuals are also invited to sponsor the event. Speaker Baker emphasized that the gala is more than an event.

“Come dressed to impress, prepared to celebrate and ready to support the cause that will forever shape the destiny of the Lumbee people,” he said.

Sponsorship packages provide valuable benefits and visibility while directly supporting the tribe’s recognition efforts. More information is available on the Lumbee Tribe website under the gala tab.

For questions about the event, ticket sales or sponsorships, contact Belinda Brewer at 910-522-2219.