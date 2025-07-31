LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots soccer team just received an early season surprise, one that’s sure to make their season opener even more electric.

In a recent announcement, the Scots season opener on the road versus E.E. Smith on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. has been rescheduled to a home game. As a result of this, the Scots will travel to face E.E. Smith on the road on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. instead of playing at home.

Following the announcement, the delay change presents a significant advantage for the Scots in the early part of the season. Playing the season opener on their home turf, in front of a supportive crowd, can greatly affect the opposing team. What a start it would be if the Scots started the season 1-0.

“I believe this change will be dynamic for the start of our season,” head coach Jeremy White said. “Opening day is like no other. There’s that excitement in the air; combine that with opening at home on our fantastic pitch. Surrounded by our friends and family, and it’s like a birthday party when you were a little kid; you didn’t know what was going to happen, but you were going to have fun doing it.”

