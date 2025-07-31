LAURINBURG — Going into his second varsity season, senior running back Tyjurian White is more committed than ever as he sets his sights on surpassing the 3,000-yard mark.

“I know I can eclipse 3,000 yards. I trust my offensive line and our offense. Everyone keeps doubting me, but I’m going to make the best of my opportunities anytime the ball is put into my hands,” White said.

After setting career highs in every major rushing category last year, rushing for 1,372 yards and 11 touchdowns on 162 carries in his first year playing varsity football, White has quickly become one of the stars for the Scotland Fighting Scots High School football team.

“I play football for the love of the game,” White said. “When I became a running back, I was a natural; it’s like an out-of-body experience when I’m running the football.”

Hailing from Washington Park in Scotland County, White stepped into Scotland High School eager to make an impact, but the beginning of his journey proved challenging.

“In the beginning, no one believed in me, and I didn’t believe in myself. At the start of the season, I didn’t play in two games and hardly received playing time,” White said.

In the first four weeks of the season, White would have a total of nine carries for 45 yards and one touchdown.

“Once I got playing time in the fifth game of the season, that’s when I knew I had to make the most of my opportunity,” he said.

During the Scots week five match-up versus Hoke County, White had a breakout performance, rushing for 145 yards on 11 carries and scoring a touchdown. He then followed that up with a week six performance against Southern Lee, where he rushed for 189 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown.

In 13 games, White surpassed 100 rushing yards in six games, with his standout performance occurring against the Union Pines Vikings on Nov. 15, where he ran for 255 yards and scored two touchdowns on 24 carries.

“Last year was a great season,” White stated. “I am an explosive power back. I can juke, break tackles and I have the ability to go east to west and north to south. I am a complete back.”

Though the Scots’ season ended in heartbreak with a loss in the third round of the playoffs, White certainly made a name for himself. He has not allowed the hype to deter him as he approaches his senior season; coaches have praised White during summer workouts.

“Tyjurian White is returning at running back for us; he is great at what he does for the offense. He has looked good through workouts,” head coach Richard Bailey said.

Armed with a revamped receiver core and a new offensive coordinator, Matt Quinn, White believes this is just what he needs to take his game to the next level.

“Ultimately, as an offense, we want to run the football, and we’re going to lean on Tyjurian White in the backfield,” offensive coordinator Matt Quinn stated.

“Matt Quinn’s offensive scheme, I love it,” White said. “We can attack defenses on any level, passing, running or with options; there’s nothing we can’t do. With the receivers we have, they are going to make my job very easy.”

Running backs have long been a cornerstone of the offensive identity at Scotland High School. One of the most notable examples is Zamir White, a Scotland County native who went on to play college football at the University of Georgia and played professionally for the Las Vegas Raiders.

White acknowledged Zamir White’s talent but highlighted that he wants to leave a legacy of his own at Scotland High School.

“Zamir was an amazing running back. I learned a lot from him growing up. My drive as a football player is to be better than him. That’s why I give my 100 percent effort. Though the task is going to be hard, I have confidence I can achieve it,” he said.

“I want to leave a legacy at Scotland High School. My inspiration is to show that anything is possible if you work hard enough.”

As he enters his final season as the Fighting Scots running back, White has a message for every opponent on the schedule this year: “There’s not a person or team who can break my confidence.”

