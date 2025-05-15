LAURINBURG — McDuffie Square is set to be full of activity this weekend with the kickoff of the farmers market, which will feature a record number of vendors.

According to Tourism Development Authority Director Cory Hughes, there will be 25 vendors spread throughout McDuffie Square on Saturday. The farmers market will run from 9 a.m. to noon and will showcase a variety of local goods.

“If you go back two years ago, we had five or six vendors, and I was selling the produce,” Hughes said. “And now we’re at 25 vendors, so we’re excited by the growth we’re seeing. From a vendor standpoint, they’re really excited to be out there—now we just need the community to come out and purchase items.”

Hughes added it’s been rewarding to watch the market grow and continue to draw in local vendors as it was a goal for McDuffie Square to host a variety of events to bring people downtown.

“To see it come to fruition has really been rewarding—for myself, for Myra Stone at the Chamber, and for all the folks at the city,” he said. “It’s everything from produce to plants to eggs to baked goods, lemonade, and all kinds of personal and home crafts… it truly becomes a market now—a true farmers market.”

Myra Stone, Marketing Support and Membership Manager for the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, agreed that the market’s growth has been a win-win for both vendors and the community.

“We are looking forward to a full market, and it’s the first one of the year,” Stone said. “We’re happy to see it growing and more people participating. It’s become a good thing for the community and the vendors because it’s all local products.”

The farmers market will be held on the second Saturday of each month through September, following the Laurinburg After 5 events. The only variation this year will be in October, when it will be on Oct. 25 to partner with the downtown Halloween event.

“We’re hopeful to have a good crowd come out because there’s no reason not to,” Hughes said. “You’re supporting local farmers and local craft vendors… we’ve got the vendors—now we just need the community to come out.”