LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Highland Hooligans, a collegiate summer wood bat baseball team that will be coming to Laurinburg in the summer of 2025, have announced a jersey sponsorship for their inaugural 2025 season. General Manager Billy Norris Jr. reached out to The Laurinburg Exchange and wanted to give a special shoutout to President of Scotland Motors Lee Howell as well as Sydney Howell for helping formulate the partnership.

It has been a busy past two months for the Highland Hooligans, who named Norris Jr. as their first general manager back in the middle of March and former St. Andrews Assistant Coach J.R. Polak as the program’s head coach in early April. The Highland Hooligans are set to open their inaugural 2025 season on Tuesday, June 3 at 7 p.m. against the Jacksonville Ospreys at Legion Park, which is located in the heart of Downtown Laurinburg.

The Highland Hooligans will compete in the Coastal Division of the Old North State League in 2025. The other teams in the division include the Sandhills Bogeys, the Oak Island Loggerheads, the Jacksonville Ospreys, the Hope Mill Rockfish and the Shallotte Shallywags.

Opportunities still exist for various businesses and individuals to get involved with the Highland Hooligans via either hosting a player for the summer or by becoming a corporate partner of the team. There is also a chance to purchase ticket packages if interested. To become involved, visit the Highland Hooligans team website here: Home – Laurinburg Highland Hooligans and fill out the contact form to connect with the team directly for more information about opportunities.