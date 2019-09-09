Police department takes home the trophy

LAURINBURG — The stands were full at the Morgan Complex on Saturday night as many area residents came to watch the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office face off against the Laurinburg Police Department for the first “Swinging for a Cure” event.

The two law enforcement agencies came together for the first softball game to raise money for Relay For Life, which is being held in Scotland County on Friday, Sept. 20. The agencies used admission, concessions and donations as a way to raise money throughout the event.

Those in attendance got to watch their local law enforcement officers striking out, hitting home runs and sliding into the bases. The Police Department was the agency that took home the inaugeral trophy after winning 22-7.

“The score is not a good reflection of how the game went,” said Sheriff Ralph Kersey. “We’ve all been practicing together for the last several weeks and it all worked out for Laurinburg today … but it was a good game for a good cause.

Cancer has always been something I’ve been passionate about and that was before last year when I learned I had kidney cancer,” he added.

Kersey added that, while this was the first event, he’s hoping to continue on each year and potentially grow in size with teams to help raise even more money for Relay for Life.

“The reason behind the game is all for fun and a good cause, we were fortunate enough to win this year,” said Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams. “Hopefully we raised a good deal of money today for the Relay for Life campaign. We’re thankful for all the citizens who came out to support us in this effort.”

Williams says that the trophy will be going in a very visible spot in the Police Department for anyone who visits to see. He added that, next year, he’s sure that Sheriff’s Office will be fired up ready to take it from them while the Police Department will be ready to defend it.

“This game helps show unity amongst the departments and shows unity for law enforcement in Scotland County and the city of Laurinburg,” Williams said. “There was a lot of fun today with a lot of laughter and we’re looking forward to doing this in the years to come.”

