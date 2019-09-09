WAGRAM — Cypress Bend Vineyards and Winery was abuzz Saturday as hundreds made their way in for the 15th Annual Fall Harvest Festival & Grape Stomp.

Attendees were able to browse arts and crafts vendors, pick their own muscadine grapes, take tours of the vineyard and the winery, listen to live music put on by the Sand Band and enjoy plenty of wine.

The family-friendly event brought in people of all ages to enjoy the afternoon. Laurinburg resident Darlene Cummings brought her family out to have the young ones learn about wine and pick some grapes.

“My husband and I come here for Jazzy Fridays, so we wanted them to come and experience how wine is made,” Cummings said. “And to show them that it’s being done so close to home.”

Recently, the winery took home several awards for its wines, winning four double-golds for Roseneath, Autumn, To-Morrow and A Sweetheart Stream at the French Broad Vignerons Wine Competition in Asheville and winning Best Sweet Red Wine for Campbell and Best Sweet White Wine for Roseneath at the Dixie Classic 2019 Mid-Atlantic Southeastern Wine Competition.

The vineyard is owned by Dan and Tina Smith, and both enjoyed the day by leading tours — Dan driving the tractor for the wagon tours and Tina leading people on the tours inside the winery.

“Anytime anyone has ever had a harvest there have been harvest gatherings and you always celebrate the harvest has you bring it in,” Tina said. “We want people to realize all the fruits of our labor happen at this point. We’re bringing in the grapes and we want people to know about it and we want them to celebrate that with us.”

Tina estimated a few thousand people attended the event, but added it’s hard to keep track since there are no admission fees and many people come and go throughout the day.

“We just love being where we are on family land and enjoying carrying on the legacy of the family,” Tina said. “And we love our customers.”

Cypress Bend Vineyards is located at 21904 Riverton Road in Wagram and is open seven days a week from noon until 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. For information, contact 910-369-0411.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at kgandee@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1__DSC8427.jpg https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1__DSC8361.jpg https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1__DSC8365.jpg https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1__DSC8376.jpg https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1__DSC8400.jpg https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1__DSC8406.jpg https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1__DSC8413.jpg