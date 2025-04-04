During the Good Samaritan Society fundraising event, those in attendance heard from T. Gray McCaskill Thursday, the CEO of Marsh and McLennan Agency LLC in Greensboro. McCaskill is originally from the Maxton area.

LAURINBURG — Funds were raised and those in the community who have supported the Scotland Family Counseling Center were honored Thursday night during the Good Samaritan Society, formerly the Silent Samaritan Society.

More than 100 people gathered at the Southern Dream for the night of fundraising and fellowship. The Scotland Family Counseling Center provides a wide range of counseling services aimed at supporting the mental health and well-being of individuals, families, and couples in the region. The center offers specialized counseling for a variety of issues, including depression, anxiety, stress management, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), grief and loss, and relationship challenges, among others.

“We are working to bridge the gap between our currently available resources and the tremendous need for mental health services in our community,” said Co-Leader Guy McCook. “The money that we’re raising tonight goes to support many people in our area who need mental health services, many of whom cannot afford care on their own … We couldn’t have been successful without committee volunteers who have worked so hard to make this year’s success.”

As a nonprofit organization, the Scotland Family Counseling Center is funded through a mix of client fees, community donations, and the fundraising efforts of local organizations.

During the dinner, those in attendance heard from T. Gray McCaskill, the CEO of Marsh and McLennan Agency LLC in Greensboro. McCaskill is originally from the Maxton area.

“When you say mental health, it includes our emotional, psychological, and social wellbeing,” McCaskill said. “It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices … One in five adults is living with a mental health condition, yet 43% of adults with mental health challenges receive treatment within a given year.”

McCaskill shared that in North Carolina the mental health provider ratio is one provider for every 300 people but in Scotland County which has about 35,000 people it’s one provider for every 450 people.

“We need to recognize that when a friend or family member needs help with mental health, we aren’t always prepared to provide it,” McCaskill said. “This is why we support professionals who are trained to help.”

It was the first of the event for Executive Director Kirsten Dean, who was hired earlier this year, and said she was so thankful for the support of the community.

“It has been an amazing night,” Dean said. “Truly, I am eternally grateful for all the people who are here tonight and who have donated, who couldn’t be here tonight. It has just been a truly amazing experience and I think you could feel that there was a spirit in the room with us.”

The Scotland Family Counseling Center operates with an open-door policy, welcoming individuals of all backgrounds, regardless of gender, race, religion, or physical disability. For more information or to make an appointment, the center can be reached at 910-276-7011 or via email at dir@scotlandcounseling.org.