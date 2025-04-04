SOUTHERN PINES —The Scotland CoEd varsity track and field team competed in a Sandhills Athletic Conference (SAC) meet on Thursday afternoon at Pinecrest High School. Other than Scotland and Pinecrest, Union Pines and Sandhills Classical Christian School were the other teams to compete in the meet. No team scores were available on MileSplit North Carolina as of this writing.

For Scotland, the two results available as of this writing were the girls 4×400 meter relay and 4×800 meter relay teams. The 4×400 meter team came in second place of the event with a time of 4:46.59, just over a second faster than third placed Pinecrest who had a time of 4:47.66. The 4×800 meter relay team came in fourth with a time of 13:29.47 while Pinecrest came in first with a time of 9:51.47.

Further results from the rest of the meet can be found here: Sandhills Athletic Meet 2025 – Results. The team will next be in action on Saturday in Hope Mills at the Bear Invitational. The Scots’ next conference meet will be on Thursday afternoon in Sanford.