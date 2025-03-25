LAURINBURG — Evangelist Essie Davis received the Women in History Legacy Award during the annual Women in History Month celebration held at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church.

Total Women Outreach Ministries sponsored the program and this year’s theme was “Honoring Women in Education, Mentorship and Leadership”.

Award presenter Linda Douglas said: “Evangelist Davis is a woman of vision, service and inspiration. Her overall focus is always to provide a service to address a need for assistance or relief for a deserving individual or group”.

The keynote speaker was Kelly Ficklin, an associate professor and Graduate director at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Fickland has three decades of experience in elementary education and teacher training.

Music at the event was provided by soloist Karen Clark.