Ada Swallow, mother of Brandon and Madison, is also a graduate of Richmond Community College. She is also at pottery instructor at RichmondCC.

Brandon Swallow, who will be receiving a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science in May from UNCP, developed a strong foundation in math at Richmond Community College.

HAMLET — Madison Swallow and her older brother, Brandon, will be graduating from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke (UNCP) with top honors in May. This will be the second time they share the stage together, having both graduated — with top honors — from the Richmond Early College High School program at Richmond Community College in 2022.

The brother-sister duo will start a new chapter in their educational journey together this fall at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG). Madison will be pursuing a master’s in accounting and Brandon a master’s in computer science.

Both have faced challenges during their educational journeys, but they have leaned on each other through the years to find their place and develop confidence in their futures.

Madison

“I am a homebody and did not want to be far from home by going to a large institution after enjoying the one-on-one learning environment in the REaCH program at Richmond Community College,” Madison said.

She followed her brother to UNCP but still struggled with homesickness. She fell behind in her classes during the first few weeks, but with the support of her parents and their many visits, she finished her first year with a 4.0 GPA.

In her second year, Madison was inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, a business honor society. She also serves as chair of the Student Advisory Board for UNCP’s College of Business and Economics.

“I have held the position for over a year. I work as a student employee gathering student feedback to improve the college and help create opportunities that students value,” Madison said. “This role has been such a blessing, and receiving the Undergraduate Business Student of the Year award this past fall – just a day after my birthday in November – felt like confirmation of this incredible and unexpected journey.”

Madison will be graduating Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Her next goal is to earn a Master of Science in Accounting at UNCG, as well as pass the exams required to become a certified public accountant. She will be a third-generation accountant in her family, following in the footsteps of her mother and grandfather.

“Richmond Community College played a key role in shaping me into the professional I am growing to be by kindling and stoking my love for higher learning as a teenager. Even though my parents and brother had to rope me into applying to REaCH and UNCP, I am grateful they led me this way and that I was not too proud or stubborn to listen,” Madison said. “My mom taught me and always reminds me of the Elin Nordegren quote, ‘Education is one thing no one can take away from you.’”

Brandon

Brandon has a condition known as optic nerve hypoplasia that causes low vision. He also has cerebral palsy, hemiplegic dysplasia and scoliosis, but he has never let these disabilities limit him. Instead, it has made him think outside the box and be more determined to succeed.

“I have had to work harder than most of my peers, but my accommodations at school have helped me overcome challenges along the way. Because of my low vision, I cannot take notes in the traditional sense during class. Instead, I have adapted by taking pictures of the board and relying on recorded lectures to ensure I do not miss critical information,” Brandon said.

Brandon initially planned to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering at NC State University because he had qualified for the C3 co-admission program. However, he faced significant challenges with Calculus II at RichmondCC, and he had to drop out of the class. This jeopardized his path to studying engineering at NC State.

While he was devastated by this setback, he did not give up. After graduating from the REaCH program, he spent another summer at RichmondCC to retake Calculus I to build a stronger foundation in math. Brandon said this was the best thing he could have done. Not only was he better prepared for advanced math classes, but he discovered his real passion for computer science and cyber security.

“I excel at problem-solving and have a strong analytical mind. I particularly enjoy reading and learning everything I can about artificial intelligence because I believe it will revolutionize our future,” Brandon said. “This is not just an academic interest; I want to be an active participant in shaping how AI technologies develop and are implemented in society.”

Brandon also decided to stay closer to home and attend UNCP. In May, Brandon will be graduating Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with a cyber security track and a minor in business administration. At UNCG, he will be seeking a Master’s in Science in Computer Science with a concentration in data science and big data.

RichmondCC: It’s a Family Thing

Brandon and Madison have two older siblings who also attended RichmondCC, as well as aunts and cousins. Sister Karen graduated in 2013; brother Spencer started at RichmondCC and then transferred.

Their mother, Ada, graduated from RichmondCC in 1996 before pursuing a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Gardner-Webb University. Ada is also teaching a pottery class at RichmondCC.

Ada was very involved in the educational journey of her children, especially Brandon’s. She refused to let his vision impairment be a barrier for him.

“Years ago, I made the deliberate choice to step back from my Controller position to Assistant Controller to focus on supporting my children’s education,” Ada said. “Looking back, I know I could not have done this without the grace of God, my husband Curtis, and an amazing team at Richmond County Schools and Richmond Community College.”