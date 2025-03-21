PEMBROKE — After spending a week in the heart of Chicago’s inner city, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke freshman Nate Carter returned to campus with a new perspective and a renewed passion for helping others.

His Alternative Spring Break experience opened his eyes to the challenges faced by underserved communities, inspiring him to make a difference both at UNCP and beyond. Now, driven by his transformative journey, Carter is determined to lead by example and encourage his fellow students to get involved and give back.

“This trip influenced me to want to become a PAL (Peer Academic Leader),” said Carter, who volunteers at the university’s clothing and food bank. “It made me realize how much I love helping people. I want to help my fellow students, especially those who are struggling.”

Carter was one of a dozen students and staff members who spent their spring break volunteering at various service organizations in Chicago. They lent a hand at a homeless shelter, a nonprofit providing clothing to needy children and a social services organization supporting immigrant and low-income families.

Of all their projects, Vyankatesh “Ven” Chavan said the most impactful moment was packaging more than 200 meals at the Greater Chicago Food Depository — one of the largest food banks in the country. The depository distributes ready-to-eat meals daily to more than 800 food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters across the city.

“The scale of their operation was mind-blowing,” said Chavan, a junior. “It was impactful. Chicago has a vast problem fighting hunger, so being a part of the solution was great.”

The week wasn’t all work — students also enjoyed some of Chicago’s famous sights and activities. They visited the Lincoln Park Zoo and the Navy Pier, took Chicago’s iconic L train to explore Little India and Chinatown and even caught a Chicago Bulls game at the United Center.

Kamren Lewis, assistant director with the Office of Leadership, Learning & Community, reflected on the impact of the trip:

“With trips like these, we can provide students with socioeconomic volunteer opportunities, hopefully inspiring them to become change agents at UNCP and in their communities. The experience also helps develop students’ leadership skills and teaches them that they can create change no matter where they are — whether in the big city of Chicago or here at UNCP.”