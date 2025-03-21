LAURINBURG — Superintendent Adell Baldwin said the executive order, directing the dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education brings “growing uncertainty” about how this could impact Scotland County Schools and other local school districts.

Moving to fulfill a campaign promise, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday calling for the dismantling of the Education Department, an agency Republicans have talked about closing for decades.

The order says Education Secretary Linda McMahon will, “to the maximum extent appropriate and permitted by law, take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and return authority over education to the States and local communities.”

Baldwin told The Laurinburg Exchange that the Department of Education oversees “significant funding streams,” like Title I funding for low-income schools, special education grants under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), career and technical education programs and school nutrition assistance which covers school lunches.

“Scotland County Schools is deeply committed to providing a high-quality education for every student, and federal funding plays a critical role in supporting our programs, resources, and staff … Eliminating or reducing these funds could force school districts to make difficult choices about staffing, classroom resources, and student support services,” Baldwin said.

The school district is currently in budget talks with the Scotland County government about local spending.

“If federal funding were to be reduced or eliminated, we would have to take immediate steps to assess the potential impact and explore all possible options to minimize disruptions to student learning,” Baldwin said. “This would include reviewing our budget, prioritizing essential services, seeking alternative funding sources, and advocating for continued support at the state and federal levels.

“Additionally, without federal oversight, there could be inconsistencies in educational standards and civil rights protections across states, potentially widening disparities in education quality.”

Baldwin said that the school district’s priority will always be students, teachers and staff.

“[W]e will work diligently to maintain the educational excellence our community expects,” Baldwin said. “While we hope for continued federal investment in public education, we remain prepared to navigate these challenges with a focus on student success and fiscal responsibility.”

The state’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Mo Green in a statement said, if effectuated, the order “has significant implications for North Carolina’s public schools.”

“While education funding in North Carolina is primarily provided at the state and local levels, federal funding provides 10.9% of the state’s budget for public schools,” Green said.

Green said his department continues to “monitor federal executive orders and actions, maintain regular communication with districts and schools to understand and assist with immediate needs and concerns, and advocate for continued federal funding without disruptions.”

“While I fully acknowledge that this executive order, especially when coupled with other federal pronouncements and actions impacting public education, is unsettling, my commitment to North Carolina’s 1.5 million students remains unwavering,” Green said. “I am confident that by working together – educators, families, communities and policymakers – we will continue advancing educational excellence for every student in our state.”

Eliminating the department altogether would be a cumbersome task, which likely would require an act of Congress.

In the weeks since he took office, the Trump administration already has cut the department’s staff in half and overhauled much of the department’s work. Trump adviser Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has cut dozens of contracts it dismissed as “woke” and wasteful. It gutted the Institute of Education Sciences, which gathers data on the nation’s academic progress.

The agency’s main role is financial. Annually, it distributes billions in federal money to colleges and schools and manages the federal student loan portfolio. Closing the department would mean redistributing each of those duties to another agency. The Education Department also plays an important regulatory role in services for students, ranging from those with disabilities to low-income and homeless kids.

AP reporters Annie Ma and Collin Binkley contributed to this article.