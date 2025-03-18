LAURINBURG —Raleigh representatives from the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) were the guests at this month’s Senior Citizens Meeting at the Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church held on Monday.

“(There’s) a lot going on in Raleigh right now. A lot of uncertainties — I hope not —but there are some uncertainties so it’s so important that our seniors and our citizens know just whats going on as it relates to our health care and other issues … You need to know the right information. Sometimes there’s misinformation,” Rep. Garland Pierce said.

Following a word of faith and health from Rev. Loleita Caple, of the Solida Rock Missionary Baptist Church, Melinda Munden, the NC Department of Insurance deputy commissioner and SHIIP director explained the purpose of SHIIP and the programs offered to 50 or so seniors present while Kevin Roberton, the NC Department of Insurance, Senior Medicare Patrol Program assistant SHIIP director discussed resources and assists with insurance and medical scams that target seniors.

Twilla Allen, the Aging Program Administrator for the Lumber River Council of Governments also spoke about programs and local resources.

Munden said that North Carolina has some of the first SHIIP programs in the nation.

“We provide free unbiased information and education to Medicare beneficiaries,” Munden said. “We don’t sell anything, nothing. Our job is to help you and your loved one make the best decisions for you about your Medicare health insurance.”

Munden made attendees aware that a local SHIIP coordinating site is located in all 100 counties in the state. Scotland County Parks and Recreation serves as Scotland County’s site, according to Munden. To contact the local SHIIP coordinator, call 1-855-408-1212.

Munden stressed the importance of reviewing Medicare coverage each year.

“On a national level, and this speaks true North Carolina too, only 30% of Medicare beneficiaries review their coverage each year and it’s important to do that,” Munden said.

As medicines and prescriptions change throughout the year, so can insurance plans, Munden said.

“They can change too every single year; the monthly premium that they change. If it’s a medicare drug plan, the drugs that they cover can change, the tier … It’s a good idea to check that coverage,” Munden said.

Munden also spoke about the Extra Help program. The Extra Help program helps with the cost of prescription drugs, like deductibles and copays.

“If you’re a single person, if your income is just over $1,950 as a married couple $2,644 and your assets — that would be money in the bank so in and so forth — are limited as well, you may qualify for something called Extra Help,” Munden said. “That’s so beneficial because your premium could be zero depending on the plan and your copay could be reduced significantly.”

“If you’ve got questions about your Medicare, know that we are a good resource,” Munden said.

Beware of Medicare fraud

Roberton spoke of some of the most common scams targeting seniors and the issue of Medicare fraud.

“You can’t talk about Medicare without talking about Medicare fraud and I’m sure many of you have received some spam calls on your phone,” Robertson said.

Robertson said that the federal government has reported a loss $60 billion annually due to Medicare fraud.

“So we want to educate you all. How can you help catch those scammers,” Robertson said.

Robertson said that one of the latest scams is calls about a new plastic Medicare card.

“What the scammers are trying to do is convince you to get your Medicare number from you so that they can start billing for services,” Robertson said.

Robertson also told seniors to keep a journal when visiting the doctor to ensure that nothing extra is being billed on their accounts.

The Medicare website also listed do and don’t to protect Medicare beneficiaries from medical identity theft.

Dos:

— Protect your Medicare Number and your Social Security Number.

— Guard your Medicare card like it’s a credit card.

— Become familiar with how Medicare uses your personal information. If you join a Medicare health or drug plan, the plan will let you know how it will use your personal information.

— Check the receipts and statements you get from providers for mistakes, and call your provider’s office if you think a charge is incorrect. The person you speak to may be able to help you understand the services or supplies you got, or they may realize a billing error was made.

— Remember that Medicare will never call you to sell you anything or visit you at your home. Medicare, or someone representing Medicare, will only call and ask for personal information in limited situations:

• A Medicare health or drug plan may call you if you’re already a member of the plan. The agent who helped you join can also call you.

• A customer service representative from 1-800-MEDICARE can call you if you’ve called and left a message or a representative said that someone would call you back.

• If you filed a report of suspected fraud, you may get a call from someone representing Medicare to follow up on the status of your suspected fraud report.

Don’ts:

— Give your Medicare card, Medicare Number, Social Security card, or Social Security Number to anyone except your doctor or people you know should have it (like insurers acting on your behalf or people who work with Medicare, like your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP). Get the contact information for your local SHIP.

— Accept offers of money or gifts for free medical care.

— Allow anyone, except your doctor or other Medicare providers, to review your medical records or recommend services.

— Join a Medicare health or drug plan over the phone unless you called us.

The Senor Citizens’ Meeting group’s next meeting is scheduled for April 21. The church is located at

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at tsinclair@laurinburgexchange.com or 910-506-3169.