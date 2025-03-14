LAURINBURG — The play “Charlotte’s Web” opens Wednesday at the Morris Morgan Theater in the Liberal Arts Building at St. Andrews University. The show is a joint effort of Big Cheese Theater, ENCORE! Theatre, and St. Andrews Theater Department.

Directing the production is Stephanie Van Hassel who has directed a number of plays featuring casts consisting of children and teens. “Charlotte’s Web” is a popular children’s story written by E. B. White. The stage play is adapted by Joseph Robinette.

Performances will be staged at 7 p.m. Wednesday through March 22 and at 3 p.m. on March 23. Admission for all performances except Wednesday is $15. Admission for the Wednesday show will be $10.

Gary Gallman, president of ENCORE! Theatre urges community support for local live theater.

“Amateur theater is a great form of entertainment for small communities,” Gallman said. “We try to keep offering opportunities for Scotland County folks to participate in this art form.”