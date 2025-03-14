Jersey Mike’s hold Month of Giving through March

LAURINBURG — Since 2013, Jersey Mike’s Subs in Laurinburg and Pembroke have raised almost $200,000 through the Scotland Memorial Foundation to support Scotland Cancer Treatment Center patients. Last year, customers eagerly stood in line to purchase their sub and helped raise over $24,000.

Franchise owner Ron Gibson chose to support Scotland Cancer Treatment Center to honor his mom and dad who he lost to cancer. Since then, other family members have faced similar battles, so Ron and his family know firsthand the needs of patients seeking treatment.

“Many of our patients need help with transportation, medication, wigs, and more,” said Jennifer Wilkes, director of the Cancer Center. “Jersey Mike’s financial support is vital to us providing the additional help our patients need.”

The Cancer Center had 10,800 visits last year. Through donations from individuals and businesses like Jersey Mike’s, these patients were assisted with $58,000 this past year.

During the month of March, customers are encouraged to donate or round up when buying their meal. On March 26, 100% of sales will support cancer patients. Orders can be placed by phone ahead of time. Order placed on the mobile app must be placed on March 26 to count towards the Day of Giving.

“This is always such an exciting day to see all our friends and family come out to support such a worthy cause,” said Misty McMillan, executive director of the Foundation. “I’m always amazed at the smiles that are on each face while they wait in long lines. That’s true generosity.”

The Day of Giving at Jersey Mike’s locations at 12280 McColl Road in Laurinburg and 409 West Third Street in Pembroke will benefit the Scotland Cancer Treatment Center. The Laurinburg location can be reached at 910-266-0013 and the Pembroke location can be reached at 910-521-4055.