HAMLET — Richmond Community College and Montreat College recently signed an agreement that will allow RichmondCC’s Cybersecurity graduates to transfer seamlessly into Montreat’s bachelor’s degree program for Cybersecurity.

According to the agreement, a student entering with an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Information Technology-Cybersecurity from RichmondCC will be registered with junior class status at Montreat College. This will give them all the benefits available to students already enrolled at Montreat College, plus a 50 percent tuition discount on the first term of study and a 10 percent discount for the remainder of the Bachelor of Science degree in Cybersecurity.

“Thanks to this partnership, our Cybersecurity graduates can enter Montreat College’s Cybersecurity program with more than half the credits required for the bachelor’s degree,” RichmondCC President Brent Barbee. “This is a great incentive for our students to continue their education in cybersecurity and become more knowledgeable in a field of study that is constantly evolving and presenting new challenges.”

“Montreat College is pleased to partner with Richmond Community College to provide students with a clear pathway to our nationally recognized cybersecurity program,” said Dr. Paul J. Maurer, president of Montreat College. “This direct transfer agreement reflects our commitment to equipping the next generation of cyber professionals with the skills, knowledge, and ethical foundation needed to address the challenges of our time.”

Montreat College is a private four-year liberal arts college fully accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. The college is located in the western North Carolina mountains in the Flat Creek valley. It is surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Black Mountains.

To learn more about enrolling in the cybersecurity associate degree program or starting with a certificate in cybersecurity, contact RichmondCC’s Career & Transfer Advising Center at (910) 410-1700 or visit either campus in Hamlet or Laurinburg. Text questions to (910) 518-9685.