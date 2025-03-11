LAURINBURG — Ed Lemieux has been appointed the new executive director of the Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County.

Lemieux brings a wealth of experience and a passion for community service to this role. He has more than 35 years of leadership experience in both corporate and nonprofit sectors, both in the U.S. and internationally. He also holds degrees in business and an MBA in Growth Strategies, along with executive education programs from Harvard, Wharton, and Northwestern University.

He and his wife, Beth, have been married for over 40 years and are proud parents and grandparents. They look forward to connecting with the Laurinburg community as Lemieux settles into his position with Habitat for Humanity.

Lemieux said he is ready to lead this pivotal organization into a new era of growth and community transformation.

“Joining Habitat for Humanity is not just a career change for me; it’s a heartfelt commitment,” Lemieux said. “I have seen the profound impact that stable housing and necessary household furnishings can have on families, and I’m eager to harness the collective strength of our community to open doors for those in need.

“Together, we can foster a nurturing environment where every family thrives with dignity and hope. Ultimately, it’s about neighbors helping neighbors. The simple act of donating household items can transform into cherished gifts—offerings that will be woven into new family traditions and carried forward to enrich the lives of future generations.”

A Legacy of Local Impact

Over the past 20 years, Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County has successfully built 52 homes, making a significant impact on the Laurinburg community and the surrounding areas of Scotland County. The Habitat ReStore, which offers affordable home goods, has become an invaluable resource, enabling residents to create loving and functional living spaces. This treasure trove allows families to discover essential furnishings and household items that truly transform a house into a home—where every table, chair, and decor piece tells a story and adds warmth and comfort.

As part of our ongoing efforts, the local Habitat for Humanity has completed Part 3 of the North Carolina Office of the Governor grant, which has enabled the organization to address 17 roofs and/or home repairs, according to Lemieux. Additionally, there has been 185 roof repairs in response to the damage caused by Hurricane Florence, providing vital assistance to families in need.

Currently, two families have been selected and Habitat is working on fulfilling obligations to initiate and complete their homeownership process and program. Under Lemieux’s leadership, the organization aims to broaden these initiatives, envisioning innovative programs that engage local businesses and committed volunteers.

“I’m devoted to cultivating collaborative strategies that draw on our community’s strengths and focus on sustainable solutions to housing challenges,” he shared.

Transforming Houses into Homes

Every house has the potential to become a home filled with warmth, dignity, and hope. The Habitat ReStore not only provides essential furnishings but also encourages community involvement through donations of household items. By donating funds, furnishings, and essential items, Habitat can transform houses into homes and enhance the dignity of those in need.

“This is a significant moment for Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County,” said Board President Terence Dollard. “With Ed at the helm, we have a remarkable opportunity to reconnect with our community and collaboratively bring attention to the critical need for affordable housing. By donating furnishings and essential items, we can transform houses into homes and enhance the dignity of those in need. Together, we can strengthen our community and set an example for others to emulate.”

Looking Ahead: A Call to Action

As executive director, Lemieux’s vision is crystal clear: to cultivate partnerships that inspire innovative solutions, expand access to housing, and deepen community engagement. He invites everyone in Scotland County to join in on the journey.

Here’s how to play a vital role in this transformative initiative:

— Donate to the ReStore: Contribute household items and furnishings to the Habitat ReStore. Donations not only benefit families in need but also help fund our initiatives, making a lasting difference in our community.

— Volunteer: Join the mission. Hands and skills can help build not just houses but hopeful futures. Whether one has experience in construction, possess organizational talents, or simply a willingness to assist, passion and energy are invaluable.

— Support the work: Consider making a financial contribution to help us sustain and expand vital programs. Every dollar matters and directly impacts families in need, enabling Habitat for Humantiy to provide essential repairs and build new homes.

— Advocate within the Community: Collaborate with us to raise awareness about the urgent need for affordable housing in Scotland County. Share our mission with your network of friends, family, and local organizations. Together, we can create a powerful voice advocating for change and solidarity.

Visit www.habitatscotlandcounty.org to discover how to support Habitat for Humanity and help transform lives.