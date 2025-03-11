LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater will host its Ninth Annual My Time to Shine Talent Competition beginning at 7 p.m. on March 18.

Described as “very popular and competitive,” the competition will feature 20 contestants competing in all categories of talent, from singing and dancing to instrumental and more. Auditions were held in February to determine qualifying contestants to showcase on the theater’s stage. The winner of this year’s competition will receive a $1,000 cash prize, with second place receiving $500 and third place $250. Additionally, a People’s Choice Award will be chosen based on ticket sales for each contestant and donations made during purchase checkout.

This year’s host will be JD Hill, and this year’s contestants will be the following:

Jamison Smith, All I’m Askin’, Alaira Jacobs, Allison Radcliffe, Eric Chavis, Addison Long, Harmarnie Blanks, Chad Barnes, Morgan Oxendine, Michael Bertino, Keith Sowell, Nora Blake Chadwick, Ja’Lisa Grate, Zachary Oxendine, Danyelle Cotten, Sara Fox, Andrew McBroom, Aaliyah Hunt, Ryley Floyd and Braeleigh Hunt.

Tickets for the competition are $20 for general seating and can be purchased anytime online by visiting www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in-person or with a credit card or cash between the hours of 1 and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through the theater’s administrative offices, or by calling 910-738-4339. When available, tickets can also be purchased at the door. The theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales an hour before the performance.

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater is located in historic downtown Lumberton at Fourth and Chestnut streets, just one block north of the downtown plaza. There is plenty of parking around the theater.