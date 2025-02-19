Mike Causey

Winter still lingers across North Carolina. If history is any indication, it’ll likely be a few weeks before we can enjoy warmer spring temperatures for good.

Until warmer weather is here to stay, it’s a good idea to take steps to protect our home from damage caused by winter storms. For example, snow and ice accumulation could snap tree branches that could fall onto our homes, causing structural damage.

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners has some suggestions to limit the risks:

— Cut branches that are dead, dying, diseased or broken. Make sure there aren’t any tree limbs hanging over your home or cars.

— Make sure your roof has passed a professional inspection.

— Use a long-handled roof rake to remove snow from your roof.

When snow melts and refreezes, the ice can damage your roof. Once the ice melts, it can leak and cause indoor water damage. To limit such damage:

— Clear debris, like leaves and sticks, from gutters and downspouts to help water flow.

— Install gutter guards to prevent debris build-up.

— Have a professional evaluate the insulation and ventilation in your home.

Extreme temperatures can cause pipes to freeze and burst. Interior and exterior pipes, such as irrigation lines and garden hoses are also at risk.

Since we live in a generally warmer climate than many, we may not have well-insulated interior pipes. They may not withstand rare below-freezing temperatures. Here are some tips to help avoid damage from freezing pipes and hoses:

— Detach garden hoses and irrigation lines from your home.

— Seal leaks or cracks around pipes.

— To protect interior pipes, leave your faucet running with a slight drip and open cabinet doors under your sinks. This allows water to keep moving through interior pipes,

reducing the chances of freezing by allowing warm air to circulate around your plumbing lines.

Here are some other tips:

— Get your chimney cleaned and inspected annually, as backup can cause fires.

— Review your homeowners’ or renters’ insurance coverage to make sure winter weather damage is covered by your policy. Contact your insurance agent or company.

— If you have any insurance questions or complaints, you may call the Department of Insurance from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 855-408-1212. Or you may go online at www.ncdoi.gov.

Mike Causey is the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner.